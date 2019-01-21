HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In one of the most anticipated girls basketball games of the day, class 6A's number one team Hazel Green rallied to beat class 7A's number five team Spain Park 48-45.
Hazel Green rallies to beat Spain Park in Marvin Stone Classic
