× Greater Huntsville Humane Society will distribute cat and dog food to furloughed employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) will be distributing free dog and cat food to furloughed government employees on Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The organization has had a community food program for several years that provides pet food to low-income families, so families don’t have to surrender their pets just because they can’t afford to feed them.

“We know that the need is out there, and we’d like to try to meet that need for people that are on furlough,” said Jill Gardner, CEO of GHHS.

Now more than ever people need their pets, and the humane society wants to help relieve the worry of providing for them, too.

“We know how important pets are to all of us,” Gardner said. “They provide companionship, unconditional love, and we know if someone is now home all day long instead of going through their usual work routine that it’s really important to have your pet there.”

On Wednesday furloughed employees can come pick up a bucket of dog or cat food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the annex behind GHHS.

“We will try to provide them with enough pet food for several weeks,” Gardner said.

All that’s needed to pick up some food is an I.D. and proof of furlough.