Give a hug on National Hugging Day

Not only is January 21 Martin Luther King Jr. Day… it’s also a national holiday I’m sure Dr. King would have loved as well: National Hugging Day!

You or someone you know may be feeling frustrated with work or school. What’s a better form of compassion than a good, old-fashioned hug?

According to the Holiday Calendar, National Hug Day was created by Reverend Kevin Zaborney in Caro, Michigan in 1986 as an antidote to the reverend’s perception that many American were afraid to display affection in public.

Because humans are social creatures, hugging is beneficial in so many ways. Well and Good lists 10 benefits of giving hugs:

Hugging helps you communicate your feelings in a way words can’t Hugs help protect you from stress-related illnesses Hugging improves your physical performance Hugs might make you less nervous to speak in public Hugging can lower your cortisol levels Hugging boosts your oxytocin levels naturally Hugs may help quell existential crises Hugging can be form of pain relief Hugging can help you feel less alone Hugs help you handle conflict

So, to celebrate this national holiday… get a hug and give a hug!