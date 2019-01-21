Gas prices face small increase in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Gasoline prices in Huntsville have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.6 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.24/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on January 21 in Huntsville have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.30/g in 2018

$2.12/g in 2017

$1.65/g in 2016

$1.93/g in 2015

$3.12/g in 2014

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 35.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 9.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 10.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Huntsville and their current gas price climate:

Chattanooga- $1.94/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.94/g

Birmingham- $1.92/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.89/g

Tennessee- $1.98/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g

“The national average price for gasoline has seen little change in the last week in most areas, but this period remains the calm ahead of the storm, especially if China’s trade deal pans out into a larger trade agreement with the U.S.,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.