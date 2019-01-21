Bitter Cold Allows Ice Spike To Form Monday Morning

As we delve further into the cold season we see more and more cold weather phenomena, some of which aren’t too common around here! Some ice formations like frost flowers happen regularly each season, but every now and then it gets cold enough for something more unique like ice spikes to form! The “ice spike” below formed in Lisa Letson’s birdbath early Monday morning, as temperatures plunged into the mid-20s:

Spikes like this are caused by upward-freezing water. The following partial explanation and diagram are taken from “Ice Spike Formation Induced by Dendritic Ice Sheets” by Miles Chen:

In other words, ice crystals don’t create a smooth, solid block; there are cracks and crevices that allow water from below to seep upward. That makes it possible for more water to move upward and freeze as it rises above the rest of the ice. These things are just as common with ice trays in freezers as they are in backyard birdbaths in cold weather!

