YOUR PHOTOS: ‘Wolf’ Supermoon Lunar Eclipse over the north Alabama sky

As the January full moon rose over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night, it also passed through the Earth’s shadow, a process known as a lunar eclipse which produces a reddish hue and gives the moon its nickname of the “blood moon”.

Sunday’s full moon was the first of the year, and January full moons are known as the ‘Wolf’ Moon. January’s full moon was also at perigee, which means it was closer to the Earth than at any other time in its orbit. For this reason, it is known as a “supermoon”.

Below are photos of the ‘Wolf’ Super Blood Moon from throughout north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Do you have a photo you want to share? Submit it through the button below!