× Waterloo man killed in Lauderdale County wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed in a two-car crash in Lauderdale County Sunday afternoon according to Alabama State Troopers.

Authorities stated John Parrish, 83, was killed in a head-on crash on Paradise Drive. It happened one mile West of Waterloo around 12:05 p.m. when troopers said the 2002 Cadillac he was driving was struck.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.