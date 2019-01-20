Rep. Rex Reynolds talks Alabama legislature this coming March

The next session of the Alabama legislature is coming in March.

A session that is very likely going to include a call for raising Alabama’s gas tax. The revenue generated from the tax funds building and repairing roads and bridges.

As usual, there’s a full agenda and always there’s the question… Will the legislators do the work that needs doing?

In this week’s Leadership Perspective’s interview, we talked about that with the new District 21 Representative, Republican Rex Reynolds.

You can watch our entire interview with Rep. Reynolds below.