Planning a Winter Getaway? Find the Best Travel Agent for Your Vacation

Whether it’s for work, visiting family, or taking a vacation, consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. Whether you choose to be your own travel agent or use the services of a professional, good planning goes a long way toward making travel efficient and stress-free.

Recognizing a Good Travel Agent:

Takes the time to learn your travel needs, preferences, tastes, budget, and personal limitations such as medical conditions or phobias.

Does comparison shopping to find the transportation, accommodations, attractions, and services that will give you the greatest satisfaction at the best price.

Keeps abreast of new developments in the travel industry that could benefit you, such as price cuts and special deals on airfares and hotels.

Is highly knowledgeable about attractions and local customs at popular destinations and can provide tips that will help you choose among options and keep your trip running smoothly.

How to Find A Good Travel Agent:

When possible, deal with a local travel agent. Take advice from friends and business associates who use an agent they trust and always check business profiles on BBB.org.

Visit or call several agencies to find the one that best suits your needs.

Consider everything from the appearance of the office to the agent’s willingness to listen and answer questions.

Ask about a specific agent’s professional background. For example, what kind of training or education have they had.

Contact the American Society of Travel Agents to check if a travel agent you are considering using belongs to this organization.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.