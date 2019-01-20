Planning a Winter Getaway? Find the Best Travel Agent for Your Vacation
Whether it’s for work, visiting family, or taking a vacation, consumers spend billions of dollars each year traveling. Whether you choose to be your own travel agent or use the services of a professional, good planning goes a long way toward making travel efficient and stress-free.
Recognizing a Good Travel Agent:
- Takes the time to learn your travel needs, preferences, tastes, budget, and personal limitations such as medical conditions or phobias.
- Does comparison shopping to find the transportation, accommodations, attractions, and services that will give you the greatest satisfaction at the best price.
- Keeps abreast of new developments in the travel industry that could benefit you, such as price cuts and special deals on airfares and hotels.
- Is highly knowledgeable about attractions and local customs at popular destinations and can provide tips that will help you choose among options and keep your trip running smoothly.
How to Find A Good Travel Agent:
- When possible, deal with a local travel agent. Take advice from friends and business associates who use an agent they trust and always check business profiles on BBB.org.
- Visit or call several agencies to find the one that best suits your needs.
- Consider everything from the appearance of the office to the agent’s willingness to listen and answer questions.
- Ask about a specific agent’s professional background. For example, what kind of training or education have they had.
- Contact the American Society of Travel Agents to check if a travel agent you are considering using belongs to this organization.
For more tips on planning a trip, click here. For tips on how to avoid travel scams, click here.
Source: BBB.org
To report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.