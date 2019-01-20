× Authorities: Police officer gunned down in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in Mobile, Alabama.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste told reporters that Officer Sean Tuder was gunned down Sunday afternoon. Batiste said one suspect has been taken into custody. However, he said he could not immediately confirm if the 19-year-old suspect fired the shot that killed Tuder. Batiste said the suspect had several prior warrants.

Tuder is the second Mobile police officer to die in the line of duty since February 2018. That’s when Officer Justin Billa was killed in a standoff. And he’s the second Alabama officer to lose his life in the line of duty this month. A Birmingham police sergeant, Wytasha Carter, was killed a week ago.

Rep. Bradley Byrne sent a tweet after the shooting, calling it "Horrific", and adding, "Our prayers are with Officer Tudor's family, the Mobile Police Department, and our entire community."

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson tweeted his condolences, adding, "We mourn together as a community and we love together as a community."

The Madison County Sheriff's Office added their prayers in a tweet, also sending "Further prayers for comfort for family friends and co-workers."

Huntsville Police tweeted their condolences, stating, "To the entire MPD family we mourn with you in the loss of this very outstanding officer."

