Madison County gaining 10 deputies this year

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - In August, the Madison County Sheriff's Office requested $3.8 million from the Madison County Commission. The Commission granted the Sheriff's Office part of that large request back in September.

With help from additional revenue of the Madison County Commission, the Madison County Sheriff's office is set to hire ten new deputies 2019.

"This is the largest percentage of new deputies ever added to the Madison County Sheriff's department in history," said Dale Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman.

Strong says there is a price for growth and progress, and it takes a lot of funding to hire new deputies.

"People might not understand but when you add 10 deputies that means you add 10 more patrol cars, you add 10 more digital radios for the 911 center, you add 10 more weapons, taser guns," continued Strong. "They have to either go to the academy or do a lateral transfer from other police departments. It's a costly, but it is a warranted situation."

The new Madison County Sheriff, Kevin Turner, has made it clear that he wants to address the opioid epidemic. Commission chairman dale strong says the addition of deputies will help.

"We're like everybody we're dealing with this opioid epidemic, if people don`t believe its an epidemic, it is... so we're dealing with that, added Strong. "You look at the Madison County Metro Jail and there's about 980 in there today. Of those 980, 82% of them are there because they are either addicted or mentally ill."

The Madison County Sheriff Office will also be spending additional funding provided by the County Commission to run the county jail.