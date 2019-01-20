× Huntsville Botanical Garden offering free admission to furloughed workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another local business announced free admission for furloughed workers starting Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Huntsville Botanical Garden said, “We invite all furloughed workers and their immediate family to come enjoy the peace of the Garden. Spend family time, including the family dog at no charge.”

WHNT News 19 previously reported how employees at Redstone Arsenal are affected. A few hundred NASA workers at Redstone Arsenal are going to have to wait until the shutdown is over before they get paid.