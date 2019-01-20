Chilly Air Is Settling In, But How Long Can It Last?

Sunday has brought a big change in our weather! We could be facing the coldest temperatures yet this winter season; The coldest afternoon so far was November 15 at 36°F, while the coldest morning so far was November 28th at 21°F. We’re forecasting 36°F Sunday afternoon and 18°F Monday morning!

Regardless of where exactly temperatures fall, it’s going to feel much colder due to the wind; ‘feels like’ temperatures will stay in the 20s all day Sunday, then drop into the teens by Monday morning. Monday stays dry and cold too: high temperatures warm into the low 40s in the afternoon, with a ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 30s all day. This is the kind of cold that requires protection, so be sure to wear your hats, gloves, and scarves!

Brief Break From The Bitter Cold: A shift in our winds will bring some relief from this cold through the middle of the week; unfortunately, as temperatures rise so will our rain chances.

Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s by Wednesday, just ahead of the next cold front expected to move through. Rain begins moving in Tuesday evening, then becomes widespread on Wednesday. If showers linger long enough Wednesday night we could get another chance at snow flurries early Thursday morning. Then by Thursday afternoon we’ll dry out and cool down again!

How Long Can It Be This Cold? The next round of cold air arrives in time for next weekend, and it could settle in for the long-haul. While we’re likely to see some ‘ups’ and ‘downs’ in our temperatures over the coming weeks, the overall trend is looking pretty chilly at least through the end of January!

A shift in large-scale weather patterns, along with model guidance, suggests a turn for below average temperatures for most of the eastern US. The Climate Prediction Center backs that up in their outlooks through the end of the month by favoring the chances of below average temperatures too.

For now, at least get prepared for the cold: we have a break down of safety tips on our valley weather blog to help you out!