Alabama issues certified professional midwifery licenses for the first time in over 40 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The state of Alabama has not issued a certified professional midwifery license in over 40 years until now.
According to AL.com, the board approved the license of five certified professional midwives: Stacey Bufkin, Tori Dennis, Karen Brock, Rebekah Myrick and Layla Brown.
The last time a CPM license was issued in Alabama was 1976. With the establishment of Medicaid in 1970, Alabama slowly stopped issuing licenses.
This did not mean giving birth at home was illegal. It was in fact legal — but having a licensed midwife attend the home delivery was not.
But in 2017 all of that changed when bill HB 315 passed through the house and senate. They started accepting applications in 2018 and Friday, the state licensed five midwives.
To be considered for a midwifery license, there are requirements.
- Be at least 21 years old
- Be a citizen of the United States
- Have obtained a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM) credential through an
education program or pathway accredited by the Midwifery Education
Accreditation Council (MEAC) or by another accrediting agency recognized by
the United States Department of Education.
OR
An applicant who has obtained a CPM credential prior to January 1, 2020,
through a non-accredited pathway, provided the applicant obtains the Midwifery
Bridge Certificate or completes an educational program or pathway accredited by
MEAC or by another accrediting agency recognized by the United States
Department of Education.
OR
An applicant who has maintained licensure in a state that does not require an
accredited education, provided the applicant obtains the Midwifery Bridge
Certificate or completes an educational program or pathway accredited by MEAC
or by another accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of
Education.
A license can be revoked or suspended.
- Has obtained a license by means of fraud, misrepresentation, or concealment of
material facts, including making a false statement on an application or any other
document required by the board for licensure.
- Has engaged in unprofessional conduct pursuant to rules adopted by the
Alabama State Board of Midwifery
- Has been convicted of any felony
- Has performed an act that exceeds the scope of practice granted by the board to
the Licensed Midwife
- Has had his or her license revoked, suspended, or denied in any other territory or
jurisdiction of the United States for any act described in this subsection
