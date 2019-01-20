Alabama issues certified professional midwifery licenses for the first time in over 40 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The state of Alabama has not issued a certified professional midwifery license in over 40 years until now.

According to AL.com, the board approved the license of five certified professional midwives: Stacey Bufkin, Tori Dennis, Karen Brock, Rebekah Myrick and Layla Brown.

The last time a CPM license was issued in Alabama was 1976. With the establishment of Medicaid in 1970, Alabama slowly stopped issuing licenses.

This did not mean giving birth at home was illegal. It was in fact legal — but having a licensed midwife attend the home delivery was not.

But in 2017 all of that changed when bill HB 315 passed through the house and senate. They started accepting applications in 2018 and Friday, the state licensed five midwives.

To be considered for a midwifery license, there are requirements.

Be at least 21 years old Be a citizen of the United States Have obtained a Certified Professional Midwife (CPM) credential through an

education program or pathway accredited by the Midwifery Education

Accreditation Council (MEAC) or by another accrediting agency recognized by

the United States Department of Education.

OR

An applicant who has obtained a CPM credential prior to January 1, 2020,

through a non-accredited pathway, provided the applicant obtains the Midwifery

Bridge Certificate or completes an educational program or pathway accredited by

MEAC or by another accrediting agency recognized by the United States

Department of Education.

OR

An applicant who has maintained licensure in a state that does not require an

accredited education, provided the applicant obtains the Midwifery Bridge

Certificate or completes an educational program or pathway accredited by MEAC

or by another accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of

Education.

A license can be revoked or suspended.

Has obtained a license by means of fraud, misrepresentation, or concealment of

material facts, including making a false statement on an application or any other

document required by the board for licensure. Has engaged in unprofessional conduct pursuant to rules adopted by the

Alabama State Board of Midwifery Has been convicted of any felony Has performed an act that exceeds the scope of practice granted by the board to

the Licensed Midwife Has had his or her license revoked, suspended, or denied in any other territory or

jurisdiction of the United States for any act described in this subsection

For more information about Alabama State Board of Midwifery, you can visit their website.