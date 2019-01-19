YOUR REPORTS: Light snow falling throughout north Alabama

As the arctic air continues to push into north Alabama Saturday night, residual moisture in the atmosphere is changing over from light rain to light snow flurries. While little to no accumulation is expected, additional snow flurries are in the forecast through Sunday morning.
Becky Price shared this video of snow flurries flying around Saturday evening in Cloverdale, which is located 12 miles northwest of Florence, Alabama in Lauderdale County.
Snow flurries have also been reported in the following locations:
- Northwest Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals
- Russellville
- Town Creek
- Tuscumbia
- Rogersville
- Trinity
- Greenhill
- Lexington
