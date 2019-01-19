YOUR REPORTS: Light snow falling throughout north Alabama

As the arctic air continues to push into north Alabama Saturday night, residual moisture in the atmosphere is changing over from light rain to light snow flurries. While little to no accumulation is expected, additional snow flurries are in the forecast through Sunday morning.

Becky Price shared this video of snow flurries flying around Saturday evening in Cloverdale, which is located 12 miles northwest of Florence, Alabama in Lauderdale County.

Snow flurries have also been reported in the following locations:

Northwest Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals

Russellville

Town Creek

Tuscumbia

Rogersville

Trinity

Greenhill

Lexington

@NWSHuntsville Precip falling as light snow in Russellville .. Lools like change over occurring with residual moisture #alwx #Valleywx — Rodney C (@Rodcox84) January 20, 2019

The Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS) in Muscle Shoals is reporting light snow showers in northwest #Alabama! Also received a light snow report from @Rodcox84 in @Russellville_AL. Anyone else seeing snow?! #ValleyWx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/qAzgOjnLc7 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWHNTwx) January 20, 2019

