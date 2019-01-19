Tornado hits downtown Wetumpka, numerous buildings destroyed

Severe thunderstorms moved through central and southern Alabama Saturday afternoon, producing tornadoes in the Montgomery area, including the city of Wetumpka, which is located 17 miles northeast of Montgomery.
At 2:44pm, the National Weather Service in Birmingham detected a severe thunderstorm producing rotation in Elmore and Montgomery counties. Tornado warnings were issued for these areas as the storm approached the cities of Montgomery and Wetumpka.
At 2:51pm, damage reports from the storms indicated that the storm was likely producing a tornado along South Main Street in Wetumpka. At 2:56pm, the National Weather Service issued additional tornado warnings as additional damage reports came in from the area.
After the storm passed, the extent of the storm damage became quite clear:
Below are additional storm reports as found throughout social media: