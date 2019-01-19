Tornado hits downtown Wetumpka, numerous buildings destroyed

Severe thunderstorms moved through central and southern Alabama Saturday afternoon, producing tornadoes in the Montgomery area, including the city of Wetumpka, which is located 17 miles northeast of Montgomery.

At 2:44pm, the National Weather Service in Birmingham detected a severe thunderstorm producing rotation in Elmore and Montgomery counties. Tornado warnings were issued for these areas as the storm approached the cities of Montgomery and Wetumpka.

At 2:51pm, damage reports from the storms indicated that the storm was likely producing a tornado along South Main Street in Wetumpka. At 2:56pm, the National Weather Service issued additional tornado warnings as additional damage reports came in from the area.

After the storm passed, the extent of the storm damage became quite clear:

Below are additional storm reports as found throughout social media:

ALEA Troopers are on the ground and in the air to assist with the aftermath of tornado that hit Wetumpka. If you need assistance, call 911. #ALEATrooper — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) January 19, 2019

There are several reports of severe damage in Wetumpka & surrounding areas. We’re working to gather more details & have deployed @AlabamaEMA folks to assist in Elmore County. Please be advised of current weather advisories and stay away from damaged areas for your safety. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 19, 2019

First Baptist Church Wetumpka pic.twitter.com/ykNm0bWWmD — Trey Lightner (@TigerTrey3) January 19, 2019

First Responders need EVERYONE to stay away from downtown Wetumpka, we have live powelines on the ground and first responders need to room to do their jobs @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/3ulqdRrS1C — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) January 19, 2019

We will post more with future updates. Thank you for the prayers. #fbcwetumpka #wearewetumpka @ First Baptist Church Wetumpka https://t.co/CCmBgHZpq4 — FBCWetumpka (@FbcWetumpka) January 19, 2019

Quinn, an 11 year old who was inside Wetumpka’s First Baptist Church when the tornado hit, says everything happened so quickly. Now that the storm has passed, clean up begins; this caring young man is doing his part and nursing a wounded bird. ❤️ #BeStillMyHeart pic.twitter.com/LumWXunM31 — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) January 19, 2019

@chiefnugent and @mrschiefnugent just notified that our friend Greg Willis, Fire Chief of the Wetumpka, AL Fire Dept. had a significant tornado strike their community. April has texted with his wife and they are OK. Prayers to their community and the department as they respond. pic.twitter.com/lR9P2OBPJn — Mark Nugent (@chiefnugent) January 19, 2019