Severe Storms Possible Saturday Morning & Afternoon

Some heavy showers and few rumbles of thunder have already rolled through the Tennessee Valley this morning, but we have more on the way. A strong cold front will bring another round of rain and storms between 9AM and 3PM early Saturday.

With temperatures staying mild today and a strong front moving in, a few storms could get enough ‘energy’ to become strong or potentially severe. The main threat with any storms that develop will be high winds and heavy rainfall, though a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined North Alabama with a ‘Marginal’ Risk of severe weather today; this is the lowest risk category which indicates a limited risk. Better instability for storms exists to our south, which is where the primary severe weather threat will be contained.

Outside of storms, a Wind Advisory is also in effect from 10AM-7PM for wind gusts up to 45 mph.

This is strong enough to knock down a few trees and power lines, even away from the main storm threat. The winds will be highest through this morning and afternoon, but at least a steady breeze will continue through the night too.

Big changes come behind the storms this afternoon. Check our forecast discussion page for the details!