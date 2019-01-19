Scammer impersonates Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

Posted 7:21 pm, January 19, 2019, by

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported a scammer Saturday evening.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, they took three different reports of a scammer calling victims, claiming to be Lt. Brooks, and demanding cash cards to avoid arrest.

Officials stated victims have lost around $2,000.

The Sherrif’s Office also reminded residents they will never call and demand cards to avoid arrest.