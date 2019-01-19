× Scammer impersonates Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported a scammer Saturday evening.

SCAM ALERT: LCSO has taken 3 reports today where a scammer has called victims claiming to be Lieutenant Brooks and demanded “cash cards” be purchased by the victims to avoid arrest. Victims have lost around $2000. We will never call and demand you purchase a card to avoid arrest. pic.twitter.com/V95gPPzfOI — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) January 20, 2019

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, they took three different reports of a scammer calling victims, claiming to be Lt. Brooks, and demanding cash cards to avoid arrest.

Officials stated victims have lost around $2,000.

The Sherrif’s Office also reminded residents they will never call and demand cards to avoid arrest.