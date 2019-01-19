Scammer impersonates Limestone County Sheriff’s Office
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported a scammer Saturday evening.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, they took three different reports of a scammer calling victims, claiming to be Lt. Brooks, and demanding cash cards to avoid arrest.
Officials stated victims have lost around $2,000.
The Sherrif’s Office also reminded residents they will never call and demand cards to avoid arrest.
