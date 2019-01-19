× Huntsville police officer charged with murder requests immunity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville police officer is asking for immunity in a murder case. The charge stems from an on-duty shooting in April 2018 on Deramus Avenue.

Officer William Benjamin Darby says he was acting in defense in the killing of 49-year-old Jeffery Louis Parker at Parker’s home. Parker had called 911 saying he was suicidal.

The fatal incident April 3 began with Parker’s 911 call. He told dispatchers he was suicidal and had a gun, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Parker’s fiancée, Michele Louthan was upstairs in their shared home at the time of the shooting. She didn’t know Parker had called police until she heard the fatal shot.

Louthan said she learned from the officers that Parker had told the 911 dispatchers he had a gun, wanted to blow his brains out and the door was open.

Three officers responded to the scene and they spoke to Parker.

The Huntsville Police Department said several commands were issued to Parker to drop the gun, then, “one shot was fired by one of the officers striking Parker and he died as a result.”

William Darby received the “Top Gun Firearms Award” during his graduation from the Huntsville Police department in 2016.

Louthan said Parker died from a single shot.

The grand jury that indicted Darby saw body camera video of the incident from all three officers that were there, as well as their recorded interviews after the shooting, Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard said. They also heard from HPD witnesses who testified about the department’s training.

The defense argued Darby’s actions didn’t violate state law, namely laws saying someone justified in using deadly physical force is immune from criminal and civil action.

According to state law, a person is justified in using deadly force, “if the person reasonably believes that another person is using or about to use unlawful deadly physical force.” Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law was also cited, which says somebody acting in self-defense doesn’t have a duty to retreat.

Judge Donna Pate granted Darby an immunity hearing in February.

Prosecutors have yet to respond to the defense’s request.