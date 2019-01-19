Diving into the Memory of Beloved Madison Aquatic Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- It's been a little over four years since Madison's much-admired aquatics director, Kyle Parker, died. He died when his car crashed off of Zierdt Road in December of 2014. He was 30 years old.

But Saturday, his memory lived on at the Kyle Parker Invitational Swim Meet, where he continues to inspire his community.

The pool was packed with happy, excited kids. His father says it's just the way Kyle would have wanted it.

"He wanted to provide the best for all the kids around him," said Kyle's father Terry.

The kids are swimming for Kyle at the Madison Swim Association's fifth annual swim meet in his honor.

"He started when he was 15. He went from lifeguard up to the director," said his mother, Paula (Parker) Parcus.

This year Kyle's family, presented a very special plaque in his honor, along with Madison’s previous mayor, Troy Trulock,

"He was with us on Zierdt Road the night that Kyle was in the ravine, and he stayed there with us until Kyle was pulled out," Kyle's mother added.

Kyle is remembered at the aquatic center every day, where he spent half of his life.

"It is. It's amazing. Just the people of Madison," Kyle's father added. "It still keeps his memories alive every day, because everyone knew Kyle Parker."

His memory lives on in the photos, the lives he's touched, and in every kid that dives into that pool.

