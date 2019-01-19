Bitter cold air arrives Saturday night, dangerous wind chill values Sunday morning

The coldest air of the season is well on its way to the Tennessee Valley, and temperatures are expected to drop as much as 30 degrees within the daytime high at 1pm through midnight Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, the temperatures will just keep getting lower!

Morning lows for Sunday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, but northwesterly winds will produce sustained wind speeds of 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. As a result, the “feels like” wind chills will drop into the single digits Sunday morning; daytime high temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing, leaving afternoon wind chills in the 20s.

Protect the “Four P’s”: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants

With temperatures this cold this quickly, it’s important to take action to protect yourself, your pets, the pipes within the home, and any sensitive houseplants or agricultural crops.

For Your Home: If the temperature is expected to drop below freezing, you’ll need to let your faucet drip to prevent pipes from freezing. You can also open the cabinets where pipes are found to allow warm air to circulate around them.

For your furry friends: Make sure pets have a safe and warm place to go. They need to stay hydrated and you should keep an eye on any small pets for signs that they need to be warmed up, such as shivering.

For animals that can’t be brought in easily, like livestock, just make sure they have a covered shelter and can find protection from the wind.

Before You Go: Brace yourself not only for the temperature, but for the wind chill too. The wind can make it feel significantly colder than what the thermometer shows. This is because the wind whisks away the heat your body tries to produce to keep you warm.

If you need be outside be sure to dress in layers and cover as much skin as possible with gloves, scarves, and hats.

On The Go: Allow your car to warm up as starting it in the cold is harder on the battery. You also want to keep your gas tank at least half full so that you can stay warm if you become stranded (This can also prevent condensation from freezing in the gas tank, which makes it more difficult for your car to start).

It’s also a good idea to pack a winter safety kit for your car. This should include some nonperishable snacks, water, and a blanket.

All the time: Make sure you stay updated on the latest forecast! We’ll post regular updates on our discussion page. Live Alert 19 will also alert you anytime a cold weather advisory, watch, or warning is issued.