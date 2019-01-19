× Arizona woman caught after allegedly stealing an ambulance

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — A woman has been caught by police after allegedly stealing an ambulance.

Phoenix police report that on January 12 about 1 a.m. a MedStar Medical transport van was stolen near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

The van was equipped with GPS and police tracked it to a location near 7th street and Indian School Road.

There they arrested 35-year-old Jessica Renee Karandreas.

Court records show that Karandreas has prior drug possession and burglary convictions.

She is being held without bond as she was out on felony release for a prior arrest.

She has been charged with vehicle theft.