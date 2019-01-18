× Threat prompts evacuation at Huntsville school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Students at the Academy for Science and Foreign Language were briefly evacuated Friday after a threat was made at the school.

Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward said someone phoned a threat in to the school around lunchtime.

Students were evacuated from the building while a security sweep was conducted, Ward said. Nothing was found and students were back in within about half an hour, he said.

School officials and police are working to determine who made the threat.