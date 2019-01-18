Tennessee authorities issue Endangered Child Alert for missing teenager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who they say is endangered.

Maricsa Beltran-Lopez, 16, is described as being Hispanic, 5’5″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white letters, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Investigators believe Beltran-Lopez may be with German Rodriguez, 19. Rodriguez is described as being Hispanic, 5’8″ tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with gray pants and dark-colored shoes.

Authorities stated Rodriguez is wanted for kidnapping.

Officials believe they are traveling in a 2000 Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate number W0789X.

Anyone with information on the location of either person is advised to contact Metro Nashville Police at (615) 862-7417 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.