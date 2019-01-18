× State issues missing senior alert for Rogersville man

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities in Lauderdale county are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday evening.

Earl John Schiffbauer Jr., 79, was last seen at his home in Rogersville around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said Schiffbauer may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Schiffbauer may be traveling in a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Alabama tag .

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Rogersville Police Department at 526-760-9117 or 911.