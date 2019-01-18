Perdue recalls chicken nuggets after people find wood in them

(CNN) — Perdue Foods is recalling 68,244 pounds of gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationally due to fears of wood contamination, federal health officials say.

The ready-to-eat chicken nuggets were produced on Oct. 25, 2018, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The gluten-free nuggets expire on Oct. 25, 2019, and have UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” on the label. They were shipped nationwide to retailers.

[View label here]

“The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that there are no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the products, and anyone concerned about its effects should see a doctor.

Federal health officials say some products may be in consumers’ freezers, and warned people to throw them away or return them to the seller.

Perdue described it as an isolated incident, saying only a “minimal amount” of packages may have pieces of wood.