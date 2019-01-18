× Muscle Shoals principal surprised by state award during student assembly

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – On Friday morning, Muscle Shoals High School held an unusual assembly for the student body. While academics sometimes takes a back-seat to athletics, on this day it was center stage in the auditorium – a school wide celebration for academic accomplishments.

Of all the high school students who take the ACT every year, one percent score a perfect 36. Two seniors at Muscle Shoals are part of that elite club now.

“The classroom is where the magic happens,” stated Principal Chad Holden. “If it weren’t for the great teachers and students that we have here at Muscle Shoals this would not be possible.”

In Northwest Alabama, Muscle Shoals schools have always been known for high achievement. This is the first time they’ve held a separate assembly to honor the students. Truth be told, Principal Holden didn’t quite know about all of the presentations to be made.

Vic Wilson, the Executive Director of the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools took to the stage after all student awards were given out. “Muscle Shoals High School, you better get loud about this. The Alabama High School Principal of the Year is none other than Dr. Chad Holden.”

The award was a surprise Chad Holden wasn’t expecting, and one he’s extremely humble about.

“It’s a great school,” Holden explained. “My job everyday is just to come to work and hold it in the road, so to speak. The teachers and students they do the rest.”

Holden’s integrity, character and leadership stood out to committee members – all attributes they want to showcase throughout the state and nation.