× Mt. Zion church bus driver pleads guilty to charges stemming from deadly wreck

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Madison County man charged in a deadly bus crash in Atlanta has pleaded guilty charges stemming from the crash in an a Fulton County courtroom this morning.

Members of Mt. Zion Church were on a bus on the way to a mission trip when the wreck occurred on Camp Creek Parkway on June 8, 2017. Sarah Harmening, 17, died in the crash. More than 24 others were hospitalized.

This morning, Jerry Sims, who is a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and a volunteer bus driver, pleaded guilty pleaded to vehicular homicide – 2nd degree, failure to maintain lane and improper lane change. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

Sims’s lawyer pointed out that the 2nd degree vehicular homicide is very different than 1st degree. He says it is a charge that doesn’t exist in Alabama. He wants people to know Sims was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Sims will be on probation for 24 month, he must complete a defensive driving class and can no longer operate commercial vehicles.

WHNT News 19’s Kelley Smith was in the courtroom this morning when Sims entered his guilty plea, as was the Harmening family. Watch WHNT News 19 at 5:00 and 6:00 for her reports with Sims and the Harmening family.

