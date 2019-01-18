Johnsonville recalls pork patties, says they could contain rubber

WASHINGTON – Johnsonville, LLC, a Wisconsin establishment, recalls approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with black rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2018.

The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The firm received three consumer complaints regarding black rubber in the product. FSIS was notified on January 17, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations, at (888) 556-2728.