× Huntsville attorney Patrick Tuten picked for Madison County District Court judgeship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Veteran Huntsville attorney Patrick Tuten has been named by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve as a district court judge in Madison County.

Tuten’s selection fills a vacancy created by the governor’s appointment of former District Judge Claude Hundley to the Madison County Circuit Court in December.

“I am thankful that Governor Ivey has placed her trust in me and appointed me to the District Court bench,” Tuten said in a statement Friday afternoon. “I have been humbled by the support I have received through this process and look forward to serving the citizens of Madison County in this capacity.”

Tuten, 48, began practicing law in 1996 and most of his career has been focused on work in the criminal justice system.

Tuten’s name was among three attorneys’ names submitted to Ivey by the Madison County Judicial Commission. Also nominated were Matesea Collins Henderson and Ron Smith. They were selected from a list of 12 local attorneys.

Tuten, 48, was also a finalist for the previous district court judgeship vacancy. Ivey ultimately selected longtime Madison County Assistant District Attorney Don Rizzardi for that seat on the bench, also in December.

Tuten was sworn-in Friday afternoon.