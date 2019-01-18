AC Marriott named ‘project of the year’ in downtown Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Downtown Huntsville's newest hotel is now about three months away from welcoming its first guests.

On Friday, city leaders picked the new AC Marriott hotel as project of the year.

But downtown development leaders say that's part of several hundred million dollars worth of investment happening downtown over the next year.

It may not be red carpet, but to Huntsville developers, fresh poured concrete is just as good.

"We have a downtown Huntsville event in May," Downtown Huntsville CEO Chad Emerson said. "And they promised us they'd be ready by then and even before."

Williams Avenue is temporarily closed as workers are paving more of the path for the nearly finished AC Marriott hotel, a project more than three years in the works.

"Development is complex, especially when you develop in an urban area," Emerson added.

A few blocks away on Jefferson Street, chiseled brick and piles of rubble signal the demolition and prep work for what will be the new Curio hotel by Hilton.

"It's going to be one of the nicest hotels in the state of Alabama when it's completed," Emerson continued.

So far, there's no announced date for when the seven story Curio hotel will be finished. On Church and Holmes, it's three stories as the exterior is nearly done at '127 Holmes'.

"It'll have three floors of food and beverage and then some office above, Emerson said. "And then right across the street you have great residential."

Building continues at a feverish pace in downtown Huntsville, part of what Emerson says is over $250 million worth of investment to attract more foot traffic.

The new AC Marriott is currently taking room reservations online starting in mid-April.