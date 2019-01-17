The FDA is recalling protein bars that may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list

A protein bar marketed as containing all natural ingredients is being recalled.

Some RXBAR may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list, according to the company. Anyone who has peanut allergies are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.

Varieties being recalled are:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

No other RXBAR flavors or RXBAR products are affected by the recall.