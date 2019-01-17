Rodent feces and sewage in the kitchen during health inspections

Madison County

Taqueria Toros Bravos

2713 Patton Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805

Score: 75

  • Rodent feces were found in the flour container.
    • Follow Up: No contaminated food found.
  • There was no concentration of sanitizer in the dish machine.
    • Follow Up: The dish machine had a chlorine sanitizer level of 100 ppm (parts per million).
  • The handwashing sink was blocked with a whisk.
    • Corrected on Site: Removed by an employee.
  • There was a presence of fresh rodent feces found in storage.

The first three violations were corrected either during the inspections or by the follow-up inspection.

__________________________________________

Haru Korean Sushi

8760 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 85

Violations:

  • Food was at improper temperatures.
    • Egg dish 56ºF, tofu and a potato mix were held on the prep table at 82ºF.
    • Follow Up: The establishment will cook food items to order. The egg dish was not available. The potato mix was at 136°F & tofu was at 143ºF (hot holding).
  • Sewage was found on the ground in the kitchen area.
    • The plumbing was repaired and the kitchen was cleaned.
  • Pots and pans were blocking the use of a hand sink.
    • The items were removed by employees.

All violations were corrected.

_____________________________________

Clean Plate Winner:

Baby Bite Bake Shop

975 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 100

Sometimes all you need to satisfy your sweet tooth is a little taste of cake and icing. Baby Bite Bake Shop is giving you just that -- in a bouquet of beautiful flavors.

Enjoy classics like creamy vanilla or rich dark chocolate. Or get whimsical with Italian Cream -- Strawberry Margarita or Coconut.

Whatever you choose is sure to delight!

For a no-mess treat -- try a 'cake cup' in any of the same flavors.

Owner Emily Sharman and her team are continuing to make the less than a year old bake shop a sweet spot in Huntsville.