Rodent feces and sewage in the kitchen during health inspections

Madison County

Taqueria Toros Bravos

2713 Patton Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805

Score: 75

Rodent feces were found in the flour container. Follow Up: No contaminated food found.

There was no concentration of sanitizer in the dish machine. Follow Up: The dish machine had a chlorine sanitizer level of 100 ppm (parts per million).

The handwashing sink was blocked with a whisk. Corrected on Site: Removed by an employee.

There was a presence of fresh rodent feces found in storage.

The first three violations were corrected either during the inspections or by the follow-up inspection.

__________________________________________

Haru Korean Sushi

8760 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 85

Violations:

Food was at improper temperatures. Egg dish 56ºF, tofu and a potato mix were held on the prep table at 82ºF. Follow Up: The establishment will cook food items to order. The egg dish was not available. The potato mix was at 136°F & tofu was at 143ºF (hot holding).

Sewage was found on the ground in the kitchen area. The plumbing was repaired and the kitchen was cleaned.

Pots and pans were blocking the use of a hand sink. The items were removed by employees.



All violations were corrected.

_____________________________________

Clean Plate Winner:

Baby Bite Bake Shop

975 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35802

Score: 100

Sometimes all you need to satisfy your sweet tooth is a little taste of cake and icing. Baby Bite Bake Shop is giving you just that -- in a bouquet of beautiful flavors.

Enjoy classics like creamy vanilla or rich dark chocolate. Or get whimsical with Italian Cream -- Strawberry Margarita or Coconut.

Whatever you choose is sure to delight!

For a no-mess treat -- try a 'cake cup' in any of the same flavors.

Owner Emily Sharman and her team are continuing to make the less than a year old bake shop a sweet spot in Huntsville.