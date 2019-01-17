Rodent feces and sewage in the kitchen during health inspections

Madison County
Taqueria Toros Bravos
2713 Patton Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805
Score: 75
- Rodent feces were found in the flour container.
- Follow Up: No contaminated food found.
- There was no concentration of sanitizer in the dish machine.
- Follow Up: The dish machine had a chlorine sanitizer level of 100 ppm (parts per million).
- The handwashing sink was blocked with a whisk.
- Corrected on Site: Removed by an employee.
- There was a presence of fresh rodent feces found in storage.
The first three violations were corrected either during the inspections or by the follow-up inspection.
__________________________________________
Haru Korean Sushi
Score: 85
Violations:
- Food was at improper temperatures.
- Egg dish 56ºF, tofu and a potato mix were held on the prep table at 82ºF.
- Follow Up: The establishment will cook food items to order. The egg dish was not available. The potato mix was at 136°F & tofu was at 143ºF (hot holding).
- Sewage was found on the ground in the kitchen area.
- The plumbing was repaired and the kitchen was cleaned.
- Pots and pans were blocking the use of a hand sink.
- The items were removed by employees.
All violations were corrected.
_____________________________________
Clean Plate Winner:
975 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35802
Score: 100
Sometimes all you need to satisfy your sweet tooth is a little taste of cake and icing. Baby Bite Bake Shop is giving you just that -- in a bouquet of beautiful flavors.
Enjoy classics like creamy vanilla or rich dark chocolate. Or get whimsical with Italian Cream -- Strawberry Margarita or Coconut.
Whatever you choose is sure to delight!
For a no-mess treat -- try a 'cake cup' in any of the same flavors.
Owner Emily Sharman and her team are continuing to make the less than a year old bake shop a sweet spot in Huntsville.