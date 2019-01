× Person killed in wreck on Hobbs Island Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed and another injured in a wreck Thursday morning in New Hope.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. on Hobbs Island near Ed Spears Road.

New Hope police and firefighters on the scene said two vehicles collided head-on.

The condition of the person who was injured wasn’t disclosed.

Police had not released the victims’ names.