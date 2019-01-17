× Open house offers job and financial advice to furloughed employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — First Baptist Church of Huntsville was the venue for an informational open house Thursday geared toward offering furloughed government employees with job and financial help.

“We’re just hosting a lot of good neighbors being neighbors,” said senior pastor Travis Collins.

Hundreds of people attended.

Credit unions, job organizations, and non-profits hosted booths to explain various options. For example, Avadian Credit Union is offering a loan offered at 0% interest for 60 days.

“To basically have the cash they need to pay their bills and stay on track with their finances and then once they get back to work they just pay it back,” explained branch experience director Jeremy Braman.

Each and every booth had a line.

“Frankly, a lot of the assistance that’s offered is temporary, and we don’t know how long this is going to last,” Collins said.

First Baptist Church also offered help to buy groceries for furloughed employees. They gave away $16,000 worth of $50 and $100 Publix gift cards.

“This is one bill that they won’t have to worry about this week,” Collins said.

With no sign that the shutdown will end anytime soon, this group says the Huntsville community is going to keep doing its part to help.