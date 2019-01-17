MLK Holiday is a “Day On, Not a Day Off” for Community Service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In order to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mayor Tommy Battle is urging the community to use January 21st as an opportunity to participate in community service.

In 1994, the national MLK holiday was established as a Day of Service, a “Day On, Not a Day Off”. Since then the words and good works of Dr. King have changed how people think about their place and responsibility in the world.

“It’s really about servant leadership,” said Mayor Battle. “Dr. King understood that true leadership requires a servant’s heart. Getting out of your comfort zone, helping a stranger and leaving this world a better place.”

Mayor Battle says that Huntsville has a lot of needs and a host of non-profits are eager for time and resources. Something as simple as helping a neighbor in need with chores and yard work, serving meals at Manna House, or spending time at a senior center can make a huge difference. Others ways to help may include creating a project or scheduling volunteer hours at a local non-profit of their choice.

“Service breaks down barriers,” said Mayor Battle. “It allows us to grow into more compassionate human beings, and in turn, we empower others in our community to have better lives. This is our community, and how we serve sets an example for generations to come.”