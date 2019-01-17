× Man accused of forcing 8-year-old girl into sex acts

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators arrested a Tennessee man living in Lauderdale County Wednesday on child sex abuse charges.

Michael Tays, 32, faces numerous felony charges for sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and production and possession of child pornography.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators said a family member found cell phone pictures and videos of Tays forcing an 8-year-old girl into sexual acts.

Investigators said more charges against Tays are pending.

He’s being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.