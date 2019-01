× Local Chick-Fil-A gives back to furloughed federal workers and their families with discounts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Chick-Fil-A on University Drive in Huntsville is giving back to federal workers and their families during the government shutdown.

The restaurant printed fliers that claim they are offering 50% off of the entire meal for workers that provide a NASA or FBI badge.

The fliers state that anyone with questions can reach out through email to dianahenry870@gmail.com.