Kilby inmate dies after hanging himself, corrections officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. – A man serving a life sentence for murder killed himself in his cell Wednesday, state corrections officials said.

Paul Ford, 49, was found hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery County around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

Ford was serving life without parole for a 1988 murder conviction in Talladega County.

His death is still under investigation, but officials said they believe it was a suicide.