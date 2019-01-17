Huntsville police searching for men who burglarized several businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for help from the public in identifying two burglary suspects who they believe hit at least four businesses this week.

Huntsville police released photos Thursday of two men who they said broke into the four businesses late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Three of the businesses were in close proximity to each other on Jordan Lane.

The men are wanted for breaking into the Dollar Tree on Jordan Lane near Holmes Avenue just after 10 p.m., where police said they believe the men tried to find cash in the store’s office.

Police answered an alarm call about an hour and a half later at the Subway in the same area. According to police, the burglars forced their way in through the drive-through window and stole a cash register. While police were there investigating, an officer heard broken glass fall from the front door of Wings To Go. A cash register had been taken from there as well, police said.

The men also are suspected of breaking a window out of Hooters on University Drive around 1 a.m.

While police were working the alarm call at Hooters, they said Madison County deputies received two burglary calls on Jeff Road that were similar in nature.

The men were wearing bandanas over their faces and all black clothing, police said. One of the men had a yellow symbol on the left side of his pants.

They were driving a GMC Envoy that is black or dark gray in color and may have been a model from 2002-2009.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.