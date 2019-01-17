Huntsville Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions through January 19th

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Animal Services shelter has almost 100 animals in need of a loving home.

Animal Services is offering free adoptions during their ‘Full House’ adoption special. However, there are exceptions made on certain pets.

The free adoption special runs from Thursday, January 17th through Saturday, January 19th. The same benefits as a full adoption package are included in the special. Every pet receives a rabies vaccination, City license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.

The shelter is brimming with homeless dogs and cats and does not have room for more pets. Many lonely, loving dogs are in urgent need of rescue.

They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5: p.m., Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard.

Make a new best friend by saving a shelter animal’s life!

For additional information call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check out Huntsville Animal Services on Facebook.