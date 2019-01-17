× Hollywood stars suit up for space camp in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — James Corden decided to change things up for the Late Late Show and headed to the Rocket City with the stars of Lego Movie 2 to give them an out of this world experience.

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnet suited up in flight suits and secretly visited the Space and Rocket Center to attend space camp. The Lego Movie sequel focuses on invaders from outer space wrecking everything in Bricksburg. Emmet, who is voiced by Chris Pratt, and his friends must team up again to save the LEGO universe. The animated feature will hit theaters Feb. 8.

This isn’t the first time Corden has mentioned Huntsville on his show. When Madison’s minor league baseball team was officially named the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Corden poked fun at it during his news of the day segment.

The stars took to social media to promote the space camp episode. You can watch their visit to the Space and Rocket Center on The Late Late Show Sunday night after WHNT News 19 at 10.