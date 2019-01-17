Governor Ivey awards grant to help provide new jobs in Red Bay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey awarded a $250,000 grant to help Red Bay’s tailgating and recreational vehicle reputation move to the next level.

The Community Development Block Grant is to open a California awning company located in the Franklin County city, which will result in 25 new jobs. The new company, Girard Systems, is the only awning supplier for Tiffin Motor Homes which is also located in Red Bay.

“This is the perfect partnership and means new jobs in northwest Alabama,” Ivey said. “I commend local elected officials and business leaders for working together to make this venture happen.”

The California-based Girard Systems is planning to build a 34,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on a 14.5-acre site in the West Franklin Regional Industrial Park. Girard also wants to construct an RV campground for customers who desire to stay overnight while their RVs are being serviced.

Girard’s Red Bay plant and Goshen, Ind. will enable the company to meet customer demand.

CDBG funds will help supply sewer services, upgrade roads and improve drainage at the industrial park to accommodate Girard Systems and help attract future clients.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administered the grant from funds supplied by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Governor Ivey is committed to bringing new jobs to Alabama and helping the state grow and prosper,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Governor Ivey in assisting with the infrastructure needed for this project.”