Florence car burglar caught in the act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department is sharing pictures in hopes of catching a burglar. As home surveillance cameras improve, so too are the chances of apprehending those lurking outside of your home.

It’s some of the clearest surveillance pictures shared on Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Just after midnight on Tuesday morning a camera captures a man rustling through a car parked outside of a home on Ridgeway Street in Florence. And no this wasn’t his own car, but he acted like it was. Detectives say the man went through the console and glove box to get whatever he could find.

Although the suspect is wearing a hoodie there’s still a pretty good shot of his face for you to see. Help Florence police bring this car burglar to justice.

If you know who it is, grab your phone or computer right now. You can anonymously contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line three separate ways.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. By text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). You can also submit a tip directly on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. No matter how you do it, you will be eligible for a cash reward and get a burglar off the streets.