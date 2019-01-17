× Bullet casings found near Blossomwood Elementary School, principal says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Blossomwood parents received an email Thursday afternoon, alerting them of bullet casings found by a student on their way to school.

This comes months after a Blossomwood student was shot in the hand after police said the student took a gun to school.

According to the email from Blossomwood Elementary Principal Jamie Burton, security was made aware after the student brought the casings to school to show them to another student.

In the email to parents, Burton added that security took immediate action to investigate and did not find any other prohibited items on the student. He said the school takes the issue seriously and will “enforce discipline in the matter as outlined by the district.”

Burton thanked the students for following the See Something, Say Something guidelines and the parents for their support in keeping the campus safe for children.

You can read Principal Jamie Burton’s entire message to parents below.

Dear Parents and Guardians: I wanted to take a moment to make you aware of an issue that occurred on our campus today to keep you informed and make sure you have accurate information. This morning, on the way to school, one of our students found three empty bullet shell casings. After bringing them to school and showing them to another student, other students alerted our staff and HCS security took immediate steps to investigate per our safety protocols. No other prohibited items were found on the student. We take this issue seriously and will fully enforce discipline in this matter as outlined by the district. I would also like to thank our students for following our “See Something, Say Something” guidelines. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our campus safe for children. Sincerely, Jamie Burton Principal