UNA’s ‘Shut Up and Dance’ concert celebrates free speech

FLORENCE, Ala.– The University of North Alabama is preparing its auditorium for ‘Shut Up and Dance’, a musical focused on bringing light to societal struggles.

‘Shut up and Dance’ is a concert that celebrates free speech with the power of music. The show tells the story of America’s social struggles and progress using pop, rock, gospel, soul, country and hip-hop music.

The show will be presented in the Norton Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. on March 18th. Admission is free.

The Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University introduced the new program “Shut Up and Dance”. It is a 1 for All, a national and nonpartisan program designed to build understanding and support for the First Amendment freedoms of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition.

“The ironically titled ‘Shut Up and Dance’ celebrates the opposite, illuminating for audiences the pivotal moments when artists were told to be quiet and instead spoke up,” said Ken Paulson, the writer and narrator of the show. “‘Shut Up and Dance’ tells the story of how America has become a more perfect union by addressing injustice through free speech and song.”

The “Shut Up and Dance” band is made up of extraordinary performers who have appeared with music icons such as Eminem and Kacey Musgraves, or on The Voice or American Idol. “Shut Up and Dance” features contemporary songs by Beyoncé, Lorde, Macklemore, Common and Taylor Swift, alongside vintage anthems by Stevie Wonder, Neil Young, Bob Dylan and Loretta Lynn.