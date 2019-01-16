HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two of the best girls basketball teams in the class 7A ranks met on the court Tuesday night. When the final buzzer sounded it was #3 Sparkman beating #7 Grissom 72-61.
Sparkman girls basketball holds off Grissom in a battle of Class 7A’s best
