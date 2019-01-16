× Shelby County man charged with locking child inside clothes dryer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – An Alabaster man is awaiting trial on charges that he forced a child into a clothes dryer and occasionally turned it on with the child inside.

Steven Garrett Todhunter, 25, was indicted on charges of domestic violence-strangulation and aggravated child abuse.

Todhunter is accused of placing a child under the age of six in a washing machine or dryer on numerous occasions, closing the door and blocking it with a chair. Todhunter also sometimes turned the dryer on, according to court documents.

He also is accused of holding someone against a wall and choking the person to the point of unconsciousness.

Todhunter was arrested Saturday, online jail records show, and was released from the Shelby County Jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000.