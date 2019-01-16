× LIVE BLOG: Police confirm three people shot, two dead in shooting incident at Huntsville IHOP

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police confirm that there was a shooting incident with multiple victims at the IHOP on Memorial Parkway at Drake Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities confirmed that three people were shot, two of the victims have died. The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police are speaking with witnesses at this time.

We are working to gather more information on this breaking situation.