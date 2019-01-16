Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County, Ala. - This is Pamella Berry, you can find her in the library at Madison Elementary in Gurley.

"Pam is a very vivacious person, she has a great personality." said Principal Amy Mason.

"I am thankful someone recognized those attributes in me as a person but those attributes also represent many of our colleagues that we have here." said Berry.

The message to her class?

"To be responsible and manage their own education track meaning hey, do your homework, read your book, do your math, follow instructions in the classroom as well. " said Berry.

It all adds up to her hanging around.

"She is within five years of retirement but she is not done." said Mason.

"I was called to do this, this is great!" said Berry.